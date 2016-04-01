Contests are known to produce great numbers, but don't you get a lot of bad emails who just want your freebie??

That's a fair concern and there are a lot of elements that affect the quality of your emails. For example, if you offer a Macbook Pro and you're a blog for moms, you're going to get a lot of emails that aren't right for you. On the other hand, if you offer a very specific item that only moms want, then your contestants will be much more high value. There are many other factors that affect engagement, and we discuss this a lot in our blog.

Do you integrate with X mailing list provider?

Currently we integrate with Mailchimp, Aweber, ConvertKit and Drip. You can also export to CSV after your contest is over, which we recommend. We're working on an ActiveCampaign integration.

Can your contest software help me get Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter followers?

Yes! After a contestant enters, they're given the option to like or follow your social media pages.

How does a contest look on mobile?

In this day and age, mobile has to be a priority. Our contests look amazing on mobile!