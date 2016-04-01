Product Hunt Day! Get 50% off all plans LIFETIME!

Step 1: Create a Gorgeous Contest Landing Page

In less than 10 minutes, create a gorgeous, high-converting contest landing page.

To understand the full power of the leaderboard, try the demo contest below!

— Nathan Chan, CEO at Foundr Magazine



Step 2: Your Contestants Climb the Leaderboard

Your contestants get more entries by sharing your contest, referring you more emails, following you on social media, and taking other actions that you choose.

I had been attracting 10, 20, or 30 subscribers a day via other methods, but when I created a valid, highly targeted giveaway contest, my email subscribers spiked.

— Nate Goodman, Author

The Leaderboard's virality, explained

Leverage the power of referrals to grow your email list
1

Collect emails with a high-converting, beautiful landing page

With our tool you can quickly build a contest customized with your own branding and style. Users must enter their email to sign up.

2

Activate your current audience to spread the word about you

Promote your contest to your email list, on social media, and other channels (reddit, Facebook ads, etc). Leverage your existing audience to "jumpstart" your contest.

3

Viral gamification tied to incentivizes

Go viral by leveraging each and every signup to share and follow you on social media. By sharing and following you on social media, your contestants receive extra entries and can climb your leaderboard.

4

More interaction = more actions taken

By creating more interactions on the thank you page and giving away more points, your contestants are more likely to take even further actions.

5

Send rewards via email for getting "X" amount of entries

Email your contestants rewards when they hit certain milestones, like 100 entries. So that even if they don't win, they're activated to share your contest.

Unlimited possibilities

Explore all the use cases for the viral leaderboard

Waiting List

About to launch a new product? Use our leaderboard as a waiting list to give priority access to the highest ranked.

Rewards

Send rewards like PDFs, coupons, and other content to your customers when they refer you a certain number of emails.

Increase Engagement

Engage your users in fun, friendly competitions to keep them interested in your products & new offerings.

Have questions? We have answers. You can also check our full FAQ.

Contests are known to produce great numbers, but don't you get a lot of bad emails who just want your freebie??

That's a fair concern and there are a lot of elements that affect the quality of your emails. For example, if you offer a Macbook Pro and you're a blog for moms, you're going to get a lot of emails that aren't right for you. On the other hand, if you offer a very specific item that only moms want, then your contestants will be much more high value. There are many other factors that affect engagement, and we discuss this a lot in our blog.



Do you integrate with X mailing list provider?

Currently we integrate with Mailchimp, Aweber, ConvertKit and Drip. You can also export to CSV after your contest is over, which we recommend. We're working on an ActiveCampaign integration.



Can your contest software help me get Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter followers?

Yes! After a contestant enters, they're given the option to like or follow your social media pages.



How does a contest look on mobile?

In this day and age, mobile has to be a priority. Our contests look amazing on mobile!



How does your system prevent contestants from cheating the system?

We have a proprietary cheating algorithm that detects cheaters and prevents them from being chosen when you go to pick the winners. We don't reveal our algorithm publicly, because if we did it would make it that much easier to game our system. We pride ourselves in being one of the most advanced cheating detection systems for contest software out there.



Can I run a contest on my own domain instead of Vyper.io?

Our enterprise plan allows you to set a custom subdomain and removes VYPER branding from your contest landing page.



Does this work even if I have zero audience?

Viral contests work no matter your audience size. If you have no audience, you just have to get creative with how you initially "seed" your contest. In our blog we go in-depth with how you can seed your contest list and see the viral growth.



Do you allow pixel tracking and/or Google Analytics?

Yes. Starting from our pro plan you'll be able to embed Google Analytics code as well as any pixel code (ie - Facebook pixel) to the contest.





